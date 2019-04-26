LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Firefighters were in such disbelief when a Hyundai Sonata swerved in front of their truck Tuesday they thought the driver was having a medical emergency.

Instead they found an irate man in the driver's seat shouting profanity with a baby in back.

"It could have been a lot worse," said Bay District volunteer fire department spokesman Jason Adams, who said the Hyundai could have easily been crushed by the 46,000 lbs pumper truck full of water.

The truck's operator slammed on the brakes and stopped in time.

The entire incident was caught on the dash cam of the Bay District Volunteer fire company pumper truck Tuesday in on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park as the truck was returning to its station from an emergency call.

After blocking the fire truck and stopping traffic on a four lane road, the driver of the Hyundai shouted the fire truck was driving too fast.

Adams says the dash video shows the speed limit was being obeyed.

"We were deeply concerned with his well-being as well as the child," Adams said.

It didn't end there.

The driver then sped to a nearby parking lot and the video shows him making a wild skidding maneuver into a parking space.

He then grabbed the baby and went into a grocery store.

At this point police had been called.

A Maryland State Trooper learned the driver had a suspended license and the Hyundai did not belong to him.

The driver was allowed to walk home with the child.

An investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

The name of the driver has not been made public because he has not yet been charged.

