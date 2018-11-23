PHOENIX — Cellphone video from a Phoenix restaurant has gone viral, after the woman who filmed it claimed she was a victim of a racist rant.

Lennys Bermudez Molina says she was actually trying to be polite when the woman began spewing hate.

"You prefer white people, not me?" Molina asked in the video.

"Definitely,” the woman replied.

“No remorse and she was confident in her statement,” Molina said.

It happened earlier this week at a Wildflower Bread Company in North Phoenix.

Molina says it all started when she simply asked to sit down.

“She’s like, ‘Do I have a choice?’ And I said ‘Well, yes. You have a choice. That’s why I’m asking you.’ And she says: Well, I prefer white. Let’s just put it like that,’” Molina said.

“I have never been told that somebody prefers whites," Molina says in the video.

"Yes, that would be me," the woman replies. "I would prefer the whole freaking nation to be white. How about that?"

“I was astonished. I couldn’t believe that she was actually continuing to talk in that manner,” Molina said.

Molina also told 12 News the woman made her fear for her safety.

“Oh, it’s going to happen. You’re going to be wiped out. Trust me,” the woman said in the video.

“There’s still a lot of fear inside of me, because of the things that she said and because of the threat to us,” Molina added.

Molina came forward, she says, to show that racism is still alive and well. She feels like the current political climate is fueling the flames.

“These people have been empowered to voice their opinions and act on their opinions. I want to expose the situation so that people are aware that these things are happening, that these people are out there,” Molina said.

12 News isn’t showing the face of the woman because she couldn't be located. Molina says the restaurant kicked the other woman out and was very apologetic.

“Even though we’re of two different opinions, and different sets of values, as long as we have that respect of one another, but that respect was not there," Molina said.

