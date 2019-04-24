CLINTON, Tennessee — The Tennessee Department of Health has identified two locations where people may have been exposed to measles after the department confirmed one case had been identified in East Tennessee.

RELATED: 1st measles case diagnosed in East Tennessee

RELATED: TN man with measles was not vaccinated, may have exposed people in Miss. during travel

According to a release from TDH, "People who were at either of these locations during the dates and times specified below may have been exposed to measles:

Mapco 200 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga April 11, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Speedway 2148 North Charles G. Seviers Blvd., Clinton April 12, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m."



The department is working to contact people who may have had contact with the man and thus exposed to the virus.

RELATED: 10Listens: Health officials have contacted more than 600 people that may have come in contact with measles patient

RELATED: Here's what everyone needs to understand about the measles virus

Anyone who was at either location during those times should check their vaccination status, watch for symptoms of the illness if they are not vaccinated and then contact their doctor and stay home if they develop symptoms of the disease, the health department said in the release.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, body aches, watery eyes and white spots in the mouth, the release said, and several days after those symptoms appear, a red, spotty rash typically begins on the face and spreads over the body. These symptoms may develop any time in the 21 days after someone is exposed to the measles. About one in three measles patients will experience ear infections, diarrhea or pneumonia, according to the release.

“Most people in Tennessee are vaccinated against measles and are protected against this illness,” TDH State Epidemiologist Tim Jones, MD, said in the release. “This appearance of measles is a reminder about the importance of vaccines in protecting our population, and we urge everyone who has not been vaccinated to do so now to protect themselves, their families, their coworkers and their communities.”

Anyone with questions about how to protect themselves against the disease should call a health care provider, their local health department or the measles hotline at 865-549-5343. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST. every day.