The woman accused of driving past a stopped school bus and killing three children appeared in a northern Indiana court Thursday morning.

During a hearing in Fulton Superior Court, a judge entered a not guilty plea Thursday on behalf of Alyssa Shepherd, 24.

Prosecutors charged Shepherd with three felony counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when a signal arm is extended.

Shepherd, prosecutors say, was driving a pickup truck that struck and killed twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle, both 6, and their sister Alivia Stahl, 9, and critically injured Maverik Lowe, 11, as they crossed a two-lane highway north of Rochester on Oct. 30.

The four children were crossing the highway to board their school bus about 7:15 a.m. near 4600 North Ind. 25 when prosecutors say Shepherd blew by a stopped school bus. The road was dark but prosecutors said the bus lights and stop arm were clearly visible.

"She said she came around that corner, saw that there was something with lights, she just knew it was something big and had lights," Indiana State Police Detective Michelle Jumper testified during a probable cause hearing held hours after the crash.

"(Shepherd) did not recognize it in any way as a school bus."

She is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 5, according to the court.

