WASHINGTON — COVID-19, which began in Wuhan, China, late last year, is working its way around the globe. The United States has confirmed several new cases in recent days reported in New York, Florida and North Carolina.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the World Health Organization said there were more than 93,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. There's almost 3,200 deaths tied to the illness globally.

Here in the United States there have been 11 deaths, with 10 of those occurring in Washington state and one reported in California.

With so much information and near constant updates, it can be hard to keep up with what's going on. So, a handful of organizations have created interactive maps to help break down where and how many cases of the virus there are.

The Associated Press generated a map, with information from John Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering, to show how many cases of coronavirus have been reported in each state. (Note: The 45 U.S. Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers were not included in the state totals)

RELATED: Coronavirus focus moves west while new China cases diminish

Johns Hopkins University created a worldwide map that features a list of total deaths by country, the number of people recovered from the illness and more.

The map is best viewed on a desktop. Tap/click for a bigger view from Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organization also published an interactive map to show how many people are impacted by the novel coronavirus situation. It even breaks down how many countries have reported confirmed cases of the virus. The data comes from WHO and the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

RELATED: President Trump donates quarterly salary to coronavirus efforts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't yet made an interactive map, but it still offers up-to-date data on the situation, affected countries, symptoms, travel risks and more. Click here to find out more.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, there have been around 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. That means those cases account for just around .0056% of China's population.

RELATED: Hand sanitizer sales more than triples as Purell steps up production

RELATED: Vice President Pence says CDC to issue new coronavirus guidance