Leaders from the Iowa Democratic Party have announced the next steps to make sure data from the 2020 caucuses are accurate.

This comes amid a debacle with the results that has drawn the ire of Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the results currently show former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg won the most statewide delegate equivalents over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 564 to 562.

In a press release Friday, the IDP said they have provided campaigns an opportunity to submit evidence of inconsistencies between data reported and the results for correction.

Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

AP Photos/Charlie Neibergall and Andrew Harnik

The deadline for this is Saturday at noon.

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg, Sanders in near tie in Iowa with 100% of results released

RELATED: DNC chair calls for Iowa Democratic Party to 'immediately begin a recanvass'

In addition, leaders said its Recanvass/Recount Committee voted unanimously to extend the deadline for a campaign to file a request for recanvass or recount from Friday at noon to Monday at noon.

IDP chair Troy Price said an independent investigation of what happened is necessary once results are finalized.