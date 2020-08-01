WASHINGTON — State media outlet IRIB in Iran is reporting that a Boeing passenger plane belonging to Ukranian Airlines has crashed after take off from Imam Khomeini Airport outside of Tehran.

The crash happened several hours after Iran fired missiles into Iraq targeting airbases where the U.S. houses troops, and the two incidents are not believed to be related.

The flight tracking website FlightRadar 24 identifies it as Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752. It originated in Tehran and was headed to Kyiv.

Video shown on Iran's state media outlet IRIB apparently filmed by a witness purportedly shows a plane as it crashed.

As the Associated Press reports, Iranian state media said the airplane was carrying 180 passengers and crew when it crashed near an airport outside of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Bloomberg is citing Iran's ISNA who are reporting that the plane was a Boeing 737 jet that crashed due to technical issues, saying the plane was bound for Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.