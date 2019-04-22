BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is the latest Democrat to run for the White House.

The Massachusetts lawmaker and Iraq War veteran made the announcement on his website Monday.

The 40-year-old Moulton gained national attention for helping lead an effort within the party to reject Nancy Pelosi as House speaker after Democrats regained control of the chamber last year.

Moulton, who had urged other Democratic military veterans to run, said it was time for new leadership.

Moulton has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump — from the president's foreign policy decisions to his push for a wall at the southern border.

Moulton has staked out familiar policy positions for Democratic presidential hopefuls including calling health care a right, pushing for tougher gun laws and co-sponsoring the Green New Deal.

