Israel announces ceasefire agreement with Palestine | Why this conflict should matter to North Carolina

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet says a ceasefire should go in effect by early Friday morning

JERUSALEM, Israel — The triad's a long way from the Gaza Strip, 6,117 miles to be exact. But the impacts of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hit closer to home than you might think.

From your tax dollars used to pay for the weapons to your neighbors with family and friends in harms way.

It's heartbreaking to watch and, believe it or not, it impacts your life right here in the Triad.

First things first, this conflict is all about a tiny piece of land called the Gaza strip. The area is only about as long as the drive from Winston-Salem to Greensboro.

The battle over that piece of land started right after the Holocaust.

The United Nations, lead by the United States, recognized the newly formed state of Israel, a place where European Jews could move to feel safe.

As more people moved in, the Palestinians who lived there first were pushed out. About 2 million of them ended up in the Gaza strip and another 3 million were pushed to the West Bank, 71 miles away from Gaza.

Palestinians wanted to declare the Gaza Strip and West Bank as their own land out from under Israeli control, but that hasn't happened and, decades later, the war rages on.

The reason the conflict is back in the news now is because a group of fighters, called the Hamas, started stepping up their attacks against Israel after an Israeli raid of the al Aqsa mosque on the last day of Ramadan, a month long prayer and reflection in the Islamic culture.

Most of us have never been to this part of the world, and the war seems so removed, but there are a lot of your neighbors who have close connections to it.

Rabbis with Greensboro's Temple Emanuel explain the terror they feel with their families in the heart of this war.

One of their wives is even over there right now visiting her mom.

"Israel and the Palestinians both of them need to do better in learning how to live with each other. Israel is not blameless, the Palestinians are not blameless," explained Rabbi Andy Koren, with Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.

"The saving grace in the middle east is not going to come from one side defeating the other," added Rabbi Fred Guttman.

But on the other side, the group Muslims for a Better North Carolina says Palestinians are being stripped of their basic human rights.

This is not a war. These are defenseless people. They are using stones to hit Israeli soldiers. We're not here to say that Jews don't have a historical or religious connection to Palestine," argued Maitha Ali, "But we're here to say that those connections should not justify the creation of a violent ethno-supremacist state in which there are human rights violations."

What's going on in Israel has a direct impact on the economy right here at home.

According to the economic development partnership of North Carolina, since two-thousand-five, Israeli companies have invested more than five-hundred-ninety million in our state. That's created more than 1,000 new jobs in the Tarheel state. Every year North Carolina businesses sell nearly 140 million dollars worth of exports to the small country.

So they send a lot of cash our way.

The conflict doesn't just impact our state's economy, it hits your family's bottom line, too, because tax dollars taken out of your pay check might have covered the cost of some of those rockets being launched.

Israel is one of our nation's biggest allies which means the U.S. uses a big chunk of our defense budget helping in this fight.

Last year, the U.S. spent $3.8 billion funding missile defense and other military aid to Israel.

When you do the math, the average American adult spent $18 last year. Money from your pocket could be going to this war instead of your kid's school or better roads in the United States.

Just this morning though, a republican Congressman from the Triad spoke on the United States house floor about why this support is so important.

"The United States must stand shoulder to shoulder with the state of Israel," Congressman Ted Budd said on the House floor, "The de-escalation with this conflict should begin and end with Hamas. They must stop their terrorist attacks on Israel immediately and until they do, Israel has every right to defend themselves and the United States of America should have their back."

There's bi-partisan support among the Triad's representatives in Congress. Today Democrat Kathy Manning released a statement backing Israel. It reads in part:

"Hamas's terrorist assault put Israeli and Palestinian lives and property at risk both in Israel and in Gaza. A legitimate government in Gaza would seek to protect its citizens, not use them for cover while placing rocket launchers, military headquarters, and weapons stockpiles in residential neighborhoods."

Senator Thom Tillis released a statement on his website which reads "Israel has every right to defend itself against terrorists, Hamas needs to immediately stop attacking Israelis and endangering the lives of Palestinians. As a vibrant democracy and close ally of the United States, it is imperative the Biden administration support our historic relationship with Israel in their time of need. President Biden must reaffirm his commitment to protecting Israel, and I am proud to join this resolution to further demonstrate my unwavering support for the people of Israel."

More than 300 professors from across North Carolina have signed an open letter condemning Israeli attacks.

We spoke with three from different schools across our area.

Two of these three said this conflict reminds them of other dark periods of our own American history.

"We know this story, in a way it is our story. In this country, there were and are indigenous people who inhabited this land who were also ethnically and culturally cleansed by white supremacy," said Diya Abdo, an English professor with Guilford College.

"As a professor of Jewish history who's primary area of study is the Holocaust, we can't abide by this. We have a responsibility to criticize any regime even if it's one that we may associate in some way or another, we have to call them out for their action," said Barry Trachtenberg, professor of Jewish History.

Another professor from Wake Forest said she has a personal tie to the conflicts.

Her teaching assistant is actually a full bright scholar from Gaza and has been working remotely all year because of COVID-19.

"My teaching assistant is fine so far, but she's living in very difficult conditions. She's lost friends who've been killed in some of these airstrikes. The airstrikes have happened next to her university. University bookstores have been destroyed, hospitals have been destroyed, the roads to hospitals have been shelved. She told me yesterday that COVID isn't even a thing in Gaza anymore because it's the least of their worries right now," Darlene May, professor of Arabic at Wake Forest University gives insight into the conflict.

The Israeli government and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement after 11 days of violence.

230 Palestinians have been killed, including women and children while 12 Israelis have lost their lives.

The ceasefire is expected to take effect by Friday morning.

A spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said if Israel launches an attack on Gaza before 2 a.m., the group was prepared to launch retaliatory rockets.

Keep in mind, this is a temporary agreement to allow for more negotiations and this conflict has been going on since 1948.