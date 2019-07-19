HOUSTON — Looking for a hot place to cool off this summer? Why not try your neighbor's backyard?

Swimply launched just a couple weeks ago. It's like Airbnb for your backyard pool!

You can list your pool or rent one by the hour.

Several pools are popping up daily in the Houston area, and the company says they have dozens coming online every day across the country.

If you sign up your pool, you can set your prices, pick the days it's available and even offer up other amenities like your hot tub or barbecue pit.

And get this: The Swimply app launched Friday!

