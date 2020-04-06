J.C. Penney closing these 154 stores first. See if yours is on the list

J.C. Penney has released its list of the first 154 stores it will begin closing as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing it announced last month. It's the majority of the more than 240 stores the retailer said it expects to close.
The company announced it expects store closing sales to take 10-16 weeks.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.
The Plano, Texas, retailer said last month that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that.
J.C. Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic
Here is the full list:
Alabama
Covington Mall, Andalusia
Regency Square, Florence
Jackson Square, Scottsboro
Spanish Fort Town Center, Spanish Fort
Arizona
Little Creek Center, Cottonwood
Christown Spectrum, Phoenix
El Con Shopping Center, Tucson
Arkansas
Independence Center, Batesville
Conway Towne Center, Conway
Mellor Park Mall, El Dorado
The Fashion Center, Harrison
California
Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, Chino
J.C. Penney, Delano
San Luis Plaza, Los Banos
Woodland Plaza, Paso Robles
Inland Center, San Bernardino
West Valley Mall, Tracy
Countryside Plaza, Turlock
Yreka Junction Mall, Yreka
Colorado
Durango Mall, Durango
J.C. Penney, Fort Collins
Greeley Mall, Greeley
River Landing Shopping Center, Montrose
Connecticut
Torrington Commons, Torrington
Florida
Desoto Square Mall, Bradenton
Coralwood Shopping Center, Cape Coral
Gulf Coast Town Center, Fort Myers
Regency Square Mall, Jacksonville
Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales
Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther
Orlando Fashion Square, Orlando
Lakeshore Mall, Sebring
Westshore Plaza, Tampa
Georgia
Georgia Square, Athens
Northlake Mall, Ttlanta
Arbor Place Mall, Douglasville
Lakeshore Mall, Gainesville
Mount Berry Mall, Rome
Statesboro Mall, Statesboro
Hatcher Point Mall, Waycross
Idaho
Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston
Bonner Mall, Ponderay
Illinois
Northfield Square, Bourbonnais
River Oaks Shopping Center, Calumet City
University Mall, Carbondale
Freeport Mall, Freeport
Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon
Indiana
Bedford Town Fair, Bedford
Concord Mall, Elkhart
NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, Indianapolis
Kokomo Mall, Kokomo
River Point Mall, Madison
Muncie Mall, Muncie
Pilgrim Place Mall, Plymouth
Richmond Square, Richmond
Vincennes Plaza, Vincennes
Iowa
J.C. Penney, Carroll
Marshalltown Mall, Marshalltown
Kansas
Flint Hills Village, Emporia
Liberal Plaza, Liberal
Central Mall, Salina
Kentucky
Green River Plaza, Campbellsville
Danville Manor Shopping Center, Danville
Bradford Square, Hopkinsville
Market Square, Maysville
Middlesboro Mall, Middlesboro
Town Square Mall, Owensboro
Louisiana
Acadiana Mall, Lafayette
Lakeside Shopping Center, Metairie
Regal Court Shopping Center, Shreveport
Maryland
Boulevard @ Box Hill, Abingdon
Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham
Country Club Mall, La Vale
Michigan
Alpena Mall, Alpena
Cadillac Shopping Center, Cadillac
J.C. Penney, Petoskey
Minnesota
Riverdale Village, Coon Rapids
Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie
Grove Square Shopping Center, Maple Grove
Kandi Mall, Willmar
Mississippi
Sawmill Square Mall, Laurel
Starkville Crossing, Starkville
Missouri
Bolger Square, Independence
Kirksville Shopping Center, Kirksville
Montana
Gallatin Valley Mall, Bozeman
Nebraska
Conestoga Mall, Grand Island
New Hampshire
West Street Shopping Center, Keene
Mountain Valley Mall, North Conway
Lilac Mall, Rochester
Upper Valley Plaza, West Lebanon
New Mexico
White Sands Mall, Alamogordo
New York
Finger Lakes Mall, Auburn
Batavia City Centre, Batavia
Roseland Shopping Center, Canandaigua
Sangertown Square Mall, New Hartford
Oswego Plaza, Oswego
Freedom Mall, Rome
Destiny USA, Syracuse
North Carolina
Henderson Square, Henderson
Biggs Park Shopping Center, Lumberton
Twin Rivers Mall, New Bern
North Hills Shopping Center, Raleigh
Richmond Plaza, Rockingham
Ohio
Chapel Hill Mall, Akron
Tri County Plaza, Akron
Carnation Mall, Alliance
Ashtabula Mall, Ashtabula
Governors Plaza, Cincinnati
Northtowne Mall, Defiance
Summit Square Shopping Center, East Liverpool
The Shoppes At Parma, Parma
Miami Valley Mall, Piqua
Oklahoma
Oakwood Mall, Enid
Tandy Town Shopping Center, McAlester
Town Center Plaza, Midwest City
Arrowhead Mall, Muskogee
Shawnee Mall, Shawnee
Tulsa Promenade, Tulsa
Oregon
Cascade Village, Bend
McMinnville Plaza, McMinnville
Garden Valley Mall, Roseburg
Salem Center, Salem
Pennsylvania
Clearview Mall, Butler
North Hanover Mall, Hanover
Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca
Monroeville Mall, Monroeville
Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum
South Carolina
Anderson Mall, Anderson
Cross Creek Mall, Beaufort
Magnolia Mall, Florence
Myrtle Beach Mall, Myrtle Beach
Prince of Orange Mall, Orangeburg
Rock Hill Galleria, Rock Hill
South Dakota
University Mall, Brookings
Tennessee
Bradley Square, Cleveland
Columbia Mall, Columbia
Dyersburg Mall, Dyersburg
Kingsport Town Center, Kingsport
Foothills Mall, Maryville
Three Star Mall, McMinnville
Texas
Timber Creek Crossing, Dallas
Crossroads Mall, Greenville
West Hills Mall, Huntsville
Music City Mall, Lewisville
Lufkin Shopping Center, Lufkin
Palestine Mall, Palestine
Mirabeau Square, Paris
Utah
Layton Hills Mall, Layton
Cache Valley Mall, Logan
Vermont
Bennington Square, Bennington
Berlin Mall, Berlin
Virginia
Danville Mall, Danville
Colonial Mall, Staunton
Wisconsin
Crossroads Shopping Center, Menomonee Falls