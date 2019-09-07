Rapper Jaden Smith has rolled out a vegan food truck to give back and help feed the homeless community in Los Angeles.

Jaden Smith, son of actor Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith, held the first pop-up event for the "I Love You Restaurant" food truck on Monday, which was also marked his 21st birthday.

"The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free," Jaden Smith shared in an Instagram post.

He added that Monday was just the first of many pop-ups to come. Videos posted online showed staff handing out food packages from the truck.

It's not the first time the 21-year-old has gotten involved in philanthropic work. Earlier this year, Smith's JUST Goods company teamed up with a church to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

"We Are The I Love You Restaurant And We Hope To See You Soon," Smith captioned another one of his tweets.