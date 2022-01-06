James Corden tests positive for COVID; late-night show off air for 'next few days'

Corden hosts CBS's "Late Late Show". He said he feels "completely fine."

LOS ANGELES — "The Late Late Show" is temporarily going off the air after host James Corden tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Corden announced the news on social media Thursday evening, saying he feels "completely fine" due to being vaccinated and boosted against the virus. However, he said his show will go off the air "for the next few days." Corden did not give an exact date for production to resume.

Variety and TVLine report that repeat episodes of the show will air this week as Corden recovers, with new episodes returning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The British comedian joins two other popular late-night talk show hosts in starting 2022 with the virus.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Fallon said on Instagram he is fully vaccinated, has received a booster shot and experienced mild symptoms.

On Tuesday, "Late Night" host Seth Meyers announced he too had tested positive for the virus, and would be canceling his show for the upcoming week. In an Instagram post, Meyers said he felt fine but would not be able to do in-studio appearances for the immediate future.

"Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try to pass off as a studio," he joked.

CBS's "The Late Late Show with James Corden" airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. to1:37 a.m. ET/PT. Corden has hosted "The Late Late Show" since 2015.