Jamie Foxx: Everything we've learned about the actor's condition

The Hollywood superstar was hospitalized in April. Here's what we've learned about his recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Well-wishes continue to pour in for Jamie Foxx as the actor recovers after a medical situation.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in Atlanta after a "medical complication" on April 11.

Official information has been scant since the actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about it on April 11.

Here is what we know:

Why is Jamie Foxx in the hospital?

What led to Foxx's hospitalization has not been publicly released by family. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, said in an Instagram post that he "experienced a medical complication".

Her full post read:

“From the Foxx Family:

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

That Instagram post has since been deleted.

The complication occurred while Foxx was in Atlanta working on his film "Back in Action." It reportedly did not happen on set.

What has Jamie Foxx said since his hospitalization?

On May 3, Foxx's official Instagram posted, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Foxx's account also commented on an Instagram Story from Nick Cannon, who announced he would fill in for Foxx on "Beat Shazam".

"Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon See u all soon," the account captioned in an Instagram story post.

Who is Corinne Foxx?

Corinne Foxx is the 29-year-old daughter of Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline. She is an actress and also served as DJ on "Beat Shazam", the FOX game show hosted by her father.

Corinne Foxx posted about her father's medical condition on April 11, but that Instagram post has since been deleted.

Since then, her account has remained silent with the notable exception of a sponsored post made on May 9. In that post, Corinne appears with her father in an ad for Intel.

Corinne has reportedly "been a fixture" at her father's side as he recovers.

What have friends said about Jamie Foxx?

In an interview with "Extra" on April 20, Martin Lawrence said, "I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood."

Actor Tracy Morgan also showed his support for Foxx.

"He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever," Morgan told "Entertainment Tonight".

Comedian Steve Harvey told ET he was stunned to hear the news of Foxx being hospitalized.

"This dude is fit, so I was really concerned, man," Harvey said. "So I hope everything works out. I'm pretty sure it will."

A week later, actor Tiffany Haddish told Entertainment Tonight that she heard Foxx is "doing well", stating that she and Foxx had several mutual friends and they were "keeping her updated."

On May 1, hip-hop figure and film producer Charlie Mack posted to Instagram that, "I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all love & care for dearly in our hearts, minds & prayers!!!!!"

The next day, in an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, comedian Kevin Hart said of Foxx's condition: "To my knowledge is there's a lot of progression and a world of better, man. The dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy—all that stuff is seen and felt."

In that same podcast, Hart noted "Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree."

On May 4, Natasha Blasick, who worked with Foxx on the "All-Star Weekend" movie, told Entertainment Tonight, "I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who's like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse. So I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better."

What are others saying about Jamie Foxx's recovery?

Very little official information has been revealed about Foxx's condition. Most reports cite unnamed sources close to the actor.

On April 21, a source told People Magazine that Foxx is "awake and alert" while being kept under observation.

"He's okay, thank God," the source told the magazine.

On May 5, a source told People that Foxx was still in the hospital, but is "stable and not in a life-threatening situation now." That source told People that Foxx remained hospitalized as doctors continued to run test to make sure the actor is "okay before allowing him to" leave the hospital.

What is going to happen to 'Beat Shazam'?

On May 3, FOX Entertainment announced that Nick Cannon will fill in as guest host on the game show "Beat Shazam." Kelly Osbourne will serve as guest DJ, replacing Corinne Foxx.



"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the network said in a statement shared online by Corinne.

What's happening with 'Back in Action'?

According to People, filming on "Back in Action" in Atlanta has continued with Diaz, using stunt and photo doubles to stand in for Foxx.

Where is Jamie Foxx now?

While Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta, it's not known if he's still in the city, or has moved to another location.

What's next for Jamie Foxx?