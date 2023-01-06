x
Jan. 6 Capitol attack: Two years later, here's what's happening with 6 Triad suspects

Here's the latest on the court proceedings and where they are now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday marks two years after the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. A total of six people from the Triad were identified and arrested in connection with that day.

Here's the latest on their court proceedings and where they are now.

1. Matthew Wood from Reidsville

Wood pleaded guilty without a plea deal. He was sentenced to three years probation with the first year being home confinement.

Matthew Wood identified by the FBI from Capitol riot

2. Anthony Scirica, arrested in Winston-Salem

Scirica was sentenced to two weeks in prison.

3. Virginia (Jenny) Spencer from Pilot Mountain

Virginia Spencer was sentenced to three months in prison and three years probation.

Jenny Spencer identified by FBI in Capitol riots

4. Chris Spencer from Pilot Mountain, married to Virginia Spencer

Chris Spencer is currently working on a plea deal and is expected in court on Jan. 17.

Christopher Raphael Spencer

5. Laura Steele, a former High Point Police officer

Steele's trial is expected to start on Feb. 1, 2023. 

6. Charles Donohoe, a Forsyth County Proud Boys member

A plea was reached in April 2022 and Donohoe is currently cooperating with the FBI. He has not been sentenced yet but is expected to get 70 to 87 months in prison. He is expected to appear in court on Feb. 10.

Charles Donohoe

