WASHINGTON — Jane Fonda has been arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building as she and dozens of others protest climate change.

The nearly 82-year-old moved to D.C. to take part in the fight against climate change and said she'll be on the steps of the U.S. Capitol every Friday through January.

Surrounded by dozens of other climate activists she was arrested Friday on the steps of the Capitol Building.

Fonda and the other climate activists -- most of them aren't even old enough to vote -- are demanding that lawmakers take action to address what she calls "an existential threat."

"We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb," Fonda said. "We don’t have very much time, and it's really urgent."

The focus will shift every Friday, ranging from the Green New Deal to fresh water and forests.

Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

RELATED: 'We don't have much time' | Jane Fonda will be on the Capitol steps every Friday demanding climate change action

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Bird extinction: Climate change threatens two-thirds of North American species