Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call split rumors 'inaccurate'

J.Lo and A-Rod reportedly split up after four years of dating, according to multiple reports on Friday. But, the couple issued a Saturday statement saying otherwise.

WASHINGTON — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez issued a statement Saturday after reports surfaced that the couple had broken up. The couple says "all the reports are inaccurate" and that they are "working through some things," as People and E! News reported.

People reported that a source told the outlet, "they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were said to have reportedly broken up, calling off their two-year engagement, as multiple media outlets reported previously.

The powerhouse couple has been engaged since March 2019 and had planned to get married in June 2020, before having to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment Tonight and other outlets on Thursday said that sources told them that the couple was "still planning on getting married," so it was unclear what had changed by early Saturday.

As Page Six reported, a source was said to have told them that the couple split because of allegations involving Rodriguez and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Entertainment Tonight reported Friday that a source said "Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right" after Rodriguez's "character" had been called into question.

According to a Saturday E! News report, a source told them "there was absolutely no third party involved. The Madison reports are not true. They were blindsided by the report that started from Page Six that went wild. There was never a confirmation from either side."

On Friday, Rodriguez, 45, posted a photo on Instagram of himself alone on a boat in Miami, starting at his cellphone. The caption read: "Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend."

Meanwhile, on Thursday night Lopez, 51, posted a series of clips featuring her laughing in past TV appearances.

In the Saturday report by E! News, the entertainment outlet reported that a source close to the couple told them, "like any couple, they have ups and downs." E! News and People magazine have both confirmed Saturday that Lopez is still filming a project in the Dominican Republic, while Rodriguez is working in Miami.