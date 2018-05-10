Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, whose abs became famous on the hit reality show "Jersey Shore," was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison for tax fraud as his co-stars looked on.

A federal judge handed down the sentence shortly after the star's brother Marc received a two-year sentence on the same charge.

Both brothers pleaded guilty in January. They were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Michael Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and admitted concealing his income in 2011 by making cash deposits in amounts that wouldn't trigger federal reporting requirements. Marc Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of assisting in the preparation of a false return.

Michael Sorrentino's attorneys had sought probation, while prosecutors wanted a sentence of 14 months.

He apologized to the court during brief remarks and said he has overcome substance abuse. He said nothing while leaving the courthouse with his fiancée, and other "Jersey Shore" cast members who attended the sentencing also didn't comment.

He appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey beach town of Seaside Heights. They were known for their drunken antics and the phrase they used to describe their lifestyle: "gym, tan, laundry."

Republican former Gov. Chris Christie had criticized the show for promoting stereotypes. Last year, he signed a bill capping the amount of state money universities can pay for speakers, because Rutgers University paid "Jersey Shore" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi $32,000 in 2011.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.