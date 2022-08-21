Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will leave isolation

The White House said she will leave South Carolina, where she tested positive on vacation, and rejoin the president in Delaware.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Days after a positive COVID-19 test and "mild" cold-like symptoms sent her into isolation in South Carolina, first lady Jill Biden is set to rejoin her husband.

The White House said Sunday morning that the first lady had isolated for five days and gotten negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests.

She and Biden had been vacationing in South Carolina when she tested positive. The White House said she would leave later Sunday and rejoin the president at their Delaware beach home.

The White House's short statement did not give further details.

The 71-year-old first lady had "mild" cold-like symptoms starting Monday, and the White House announced a positive PCR test Tuesday. She was prescribed a course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Both Bidens are twice vaccinated and twice boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The president, who was also prescribed Paxlovid, left his own latest COVID-19 isolation on Aug. 7. He had recovered from a rebound case of the virus, which the CDC says occasionally occur in patients who take the antiviral drug. His initial bout with the virus was in late July.