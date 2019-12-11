ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital.

The Carter Center tweeted Monday night that the president was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the center said.

The procedure will be performed Tuesday morning, the center added.

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," they said in a statement.

Last month, Carter fell in his home and suffered minor pelvic fracture. In another incident, also in October, the former president fell, leaving him with a black eye.

