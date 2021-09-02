US jobless claims reach a pandemic low as hiring strengthens

The pace of weekly applications for unemployment aid is still high by historic standards. Before COVID-19, the number averaged around 220,000 a week.

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 340,000, a pandemic low, another sign that the job market is steadily rebounding from the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobless claims dropped by 14,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly count has mostly fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 have been supporting the job market by encouraging businesses to reopen or expand hours and consumers to return to restaurants, bars and shops. In response, employers across the country have been boosting hiring to meet a surge in consumer demand.

Still, a resurgence of cases tied to the highly contagious delta variant has clouded the economic outlook. COVID-19 cases are now surpassing 135,000 a day, up from fewer than 12,000 in early July.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 340,000 for the week ending 8/28 (-14,000).



Insured unemployment was 2,748,000 for the week ending 8/21 (-160,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) September 2, 2021

The pace of weekly applications for unemployment aid is still high by historic standards. Before COVID-19 hit the United States hard in March 2020, the number averaged around 220,000 a week.