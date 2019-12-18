A judge has thrown out Paul Manafort’s New York mortgage fraud case on double jeopardy grounds.

Judge Maxwell Wiley ruled Wednesday that state law precludes prosecution. Manafort was President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016.

He was later convicted in two federal cases stemming from his business dealings and is serving a 7½-year prison sentence.

He wasn’t in court for Wiley’s ruling because of a health problem.

Manafort’s lawyers had argued that the state charges should have been dismissed because they involve some of the same allegations as federal cases that have landed Manafort behind bars.

His attorney confirmed Tuesday that Manafort was moved to a hospital last Thursday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania. The attorney, Todd Blanche, said Manafort's family and friends are “extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being."

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Manafort, who is 70, is suffering from a heart-related condition. Manafort was among the first people to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

