Cause of death announced for Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer, 22

People across the country have been giving support to Katie Meyer's family. The soccer star who went viral in 2019 died in a Stanford residence hall Monday.

STANFORD, Calif. — The medical examiner in Santa Clara County, Calif., has ruled the death of Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer was self-inflicted and that there were no signs of foul play.

Meyer died Monday at a residence hall. She was 22.

"We are exceedingly saddened to hear about the death of Katie Meyer, a beloved, talented and respected Stanford student, athlete and Santa Clara County resident," the coroner's office said in a statement. It did not release additional details.

Professional and college sports teams, the Stanford University community and people across the country have been demonstrating an outpouring of love and support for Meyer's family.

In the days following Meyer's death, a GoFundMe Memorial fund to help pay for funeral expenses and support her family has already received at least 1,200 donations and exceeded $131,000.

"She was larger than life, an incredibly bright shining light on and off the soccer field and for our community," wrote Andrea Scoralle, the organizer of the online fundraiser. "She was a leader in everything she pursued."

On social media, university, state, and national athletic teams and leagues have taken the opportunity to pay tribute to Meyer.

The Stanford women's soccer team tweeted a photo of Meyer with a simple caption: "We love you, Katie."

Several NCAA coaches including Hideki Nakada, the former associate coach for Stanford and now the head coach for Utah Women's Soccer, also took to Twitter to memorialize Meyer.

"Katie was one of the most passionate and fierce competitors I’ve ever known," Nakada said in her statement. "The world without Katie is hard to comprehend."

The U.S. Soccer Federation offered their "thoughts and hearts" to Meyer's family, friends and teammates in a Twitter post, with the women's national team also retweeting the tribute.

Athletes at soccer matches Wednesday also took a moment to pay tribute to the 22-year-old. Before their preseason game, players from Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League huddled together, bowed their heads as they took a moment to honor Meyer.

The two teams also wore “KM” taped wristbands throughout the game.

The international relations-major stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game. Her reaction after stopping one of those shots made her a viral sensation.

Here's Katie Meyer's save to win Stanford the 2019 national championship—and her incredible celebration afterward. She made a bunch of huge saves to get them the title, and her joy in making them really stood out. Devastating news pic.twitter.com/lj8FiTGciX https://t.co/2F0Dq6P8Hp — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 2, 2022

The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

The university has provided grief counselors for students and staff.