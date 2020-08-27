Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce birth of baby girl Daisy

'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,' Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said in a statement.

WASHINGTON — Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The exciting news was shared on UNICEF's website Thursday and reshared on the proud parents' Instagram pages.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the statement from Perry and Bloom reads.

The couple's statement continues and highlights how communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and might not have access to basic hygiene products. So, the pair are asking for donations to UNICEF, "in celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival."

"By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [love] can bloom with generosity," the statement reads before being signed by Perry and Bloom.

They also shared a black and white photo with all three holding hands, and Perry's finger painted with a daisy.

Perry and Bloom got engaged this past Valentine's Day. This is their first child together. Bloom has a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry was previously married to actor and comedian Russell Brand.

The news that Perry was pregnant was announced in her music video. Through most of the video for "Never Worn White," Perry is shot from the front wearing a dress that hides her pregnancy. But in the end, we see her from the side without the dress, showing her bump.