A local food truck in Kentucky is now facing backlash after advertising T-shirts with a controversial message.

Belle’s Smokin’ BBQ posted on Facebook a picture of their new merchandise with a print that read, “LGBTQ: Liberty, Guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ.”

Fairness Campaign Belle's Smokin BBQ in Williamstown, KY removed this post after #LGBTQ supporters let them know how they feel about their shirt. How do you feel about it?

The post was immediately met with bad comments, reviews and 30 threatening phone calls, the owner Jamie Smith told the Louisville Courier Journal.

"I posted it at about 6, and at about 10 a.m. is when the threatening calls came," Smith told the paper. "Social media went berserk."

After the post took some heat from users on Facebook, it was taken down to be replaced with an apology post that read:

“Belle’s Smoking BBQ apologizes if we have offended any groups, organizations or individuals with our shirts. We respect all beliefs and lifestyles and want no ill will towards anyone. We know each person has their own thoughts and beliefs but we are hurt that the people who are saying, ‘stop the hate’ are the ones coming at us with the harassing messages and threatening phone calls. Again we apologize for any hurt feelings and thank our supporters who truly know us.”

Smith told the Courier Journal that the food truck has only lost one order at a local church for the Sprouts and Stouts Festival in Covington.

The paper also reports that the shirt is currently out of stock but confirms that more are on the way.