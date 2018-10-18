GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- When it comes to staying healthy and avoiding becoming sick, most people may think of a shot or popping pills as the best remedy.

Related: Most people don't wash their hands correctly, USDA study finds

However, one of the absolute best ways to avoid becoming sick doesn't require a trip to the doctor's office, enduring a shot, popping pills, or a doctor bill.

All it takes in a couple steps to your bathroom sink.

Related: Hand sanitizer is better than hand washing to prevent sickness in kids

That's right, according to the CDC washing hands with soap and water at key times is the best way to stay healthy!

Believe it or not many germs that make people sick are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean running water.

The CDC reports some of the most important key times for hand washing are usually after using the bathroom, and before, after, and while preparing food.

Other Important Key Wash Times Include:

Before and after caring for someone who is sick

Before and after treating a cut or wound

After using the toilet

After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

After touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste

After handling pet food or pet treats

After touching garbage

Related: Wash Your Hands

If you ask most, with work, children, and serval other obligations, they can't afford to be sick.

So to prevent that fate, one FREE thing we can all afford to do is wash our hands!

Hand Washing Education In The Community Can:

Reduce the number of people who get sick with diarrhea by about 23-40%

Reduce diarrheal illness in people with HIV by about 58%

Reduce respiratory illnesses, like colds, in the general population by about 16-21%

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY