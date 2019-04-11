King Arthur Flour is adding three more lot numbers to a recall it announced last month over its 5-pound bags of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential for E.coli contamination.

The company announced Friday that it was notified by ADM Milling Co. that the lot codes were omitted from the original data King Flour provided in its October 3 announcement.

Under this update, consumers are urged to look for lot codes L18A09A and L18A09C wth best used by date 12/09/19. Also, look for lot code A19A08A with best used by date 01/08/20.

Those are in addition to this earlier list of the "Best Used By" dates and their associated lot codes for bags with UPC 071012010509. They come in 5-pound and 25-pound bags.

12/04/19 L18A04A

12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C

12/09/19 L18A09B

12/10/19 L18A10A

12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C

12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C

12/21/19 L18A21A

12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C

12/28/19 L18A28A

01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C

01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C

01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B

01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C

01/08/20 A19A08B

01/09/20 A19A09B

01/10/20 A19A10B

01/12/20 A19A12A

01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C

01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B

Under the initial recall, there are also 25-pound bags with UPC 071012012503 that were only sold at Costco. They have the following "Best Used By" dates:

12/04/19

12/10/19

12/20/19

01/07/20

01/15/20

Those who have any of these affected products are advised to throw them away and submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms of E. coli infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high. While some infections are mild, others can become life-threatening.

King Arthur Flour