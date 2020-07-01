Klein Forest High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing quite the scare to students and staff.

Four people were treated for minor injuries, according to the Klein Independent School District. Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said some of the injuries were a result of how the device activated and others were from students trying to evacuate the school.

All students and staff are safe and accounted for.

School was dismissed early and all after-school activities were canceled for the day. Officials said students would be able to return to their fifth-period classes Wednesday to retrieve any personal belongings left inside.

Christensen said a suspect, who is a student at the school, has been detained in connection with the incident. She said her team is working with the District Attorney's Office to assist with the investigation.

She said the incident was caught on video and investigators will be reviewing the footage as part of their investigation.

KHOU 11 was told the explosion was a firework "mortar" that was set off inside a bag, and law enforcement is considering this a bomb.

There are now local, state and federal agencies at the school including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

SWAT is also on scene as a protocol since it was called in as an explosion.

We have a crew at the scene and will have updates as soon as more information is made available.

