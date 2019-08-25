SOUTH HILL, Va. — Police in South Hill, Virginia are asking for help finding the parents or family members of a boy they found early Sunday mornig.

The child's name is Jamal and he was found alone in Virignia's Tanglewood Shores community near Beechwood Drive, a post on Facebook states.

The child told officers his mom drives a black car and that was all the information he was able to tell police. Jamal is currently in the care of the Mecklenburg County Social Services until a family member can be located, the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 434-738-0028 if you recognize the child and know of any family members.

Police looking for parents of boy

South Hill, Va. PD

