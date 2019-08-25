SOUTH HILL, Va. — Police in South Hill, Virginia are asking for help finding the parents or family members of a boy they found early Sunday mornig.
The child's name is Jamal and he was found alone in Virignia's Tanglewood Shores community near Beechwood Drive, a post on Facebook states.
The child told officers his mom drives a black car and that was all the information he was able to tell police. Jamal is currently in the care of the Mecklenburg County Social Services until a family member can be located, the post states.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 434-738-0028 if you recognize the child and know of any family members.
Sign up now for the WFMY 'Lets Get 2 It' Newsletter
Greensboro Gun & Knife Show Returns, Police Officers On Site Day and Night For Security
'Shots Fired' | Greensboro Police Respond to Shooting Outside of Wendy's
Patience: School Year Starts With Bus Driver Shortage
You're Driving. You Need To Know This About School Buses When Stop Arm is Out