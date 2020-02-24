LOS ANGELES — Thousands of mourners gathered at a sold-out Staples Center to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter were honored in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant's family, sports legends and other major figures were all in attendance.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant's wife offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter.

Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa Bryant praised her husband's devotion as she addressed thousands of fans gathered at Staples Center.

The ceremony began with performances by Beyonce and Alicia Keys.

The mourners included Lakers greats such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, plus other celebrities.

RELATED: Beyoncé opens Kobe Bryant memorial with emotional musical tribute

The ceremony was held on a 24-foot-by-24-foot stage (One of Bryant's two uniform numbers was 24). The Associated Press reports Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa, chose Feb. 24 (2/24). to honor both Kobe's uniform number and Gianna's. Gianna wore No. 2 on her basketball teams.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company

Proceeds from tickets to the event will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports youth sports programs in underserved communities and teaches sports to girls and women, according to AP.

PHOTOS: A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant Former Los Angeles Lakers' Magic Johnson hugs Pam Bryant mother of Kobe Bryant during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Kobe Bryant's parents Joe and Pam Bryant arrive for a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Former Los Angeles Lakers watch during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Fans arrives for a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Jimmy Kimmel speaks during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Fans gather near the Staples Center during a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) A fan on the bus near the Staples Center before a public memorial for former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Kobe became active in film, television and writing after his playing career ended in 2016.