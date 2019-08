KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A semi-truck flipped over a guardrail on I-75 South Friday onto Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville Police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 1:27 p.m.

A Pike Electric Company truck out of Indiana was traveling down the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed, police said.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

