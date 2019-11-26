BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A police department in Georgia had a few donuts fall into the street this morning, but they were too late for the five second rule.

According to a Facebook post from the Brookhaven Police Department, officers responded to an unlikely crash this morning -- a Krispy Kreme delivery truck had spilled donuts all over the road.

They rushed to the scene and found "total carnage" of the baked goods. According to the officers, there were donuts on the curb and in the gutters. The gutters seemed to upset them most.

Three officers took a selfie and added it to the post, one officer is holding a donut in her hand and pointing at the ground, where more donuts are seen. They also included a picture of the truck.

According to the post, their response time was "stellar," but they were not in time for the five second rule, and all the donuts were lost.

Brookhaven Police Department

The post ends in a dramatic fashion, " As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️. We ask that you keep our department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this terrible moment. #OnlyHalfKidding #TheyLookedDelicious #WeKnowItsAstereotype #NoShame #DonutsMakeEveryoneHappy #🍩🍩🍩 "

The officers were only half kidding, according to them, as they played into the classic police officers and donuts stereotype.

The Gainesville Police Department heard about the morning they had, and stepped in. Fellow officers at Gainesville gifted them donuts and coffee, writing "Sorry for your loss, hope this helps" on the box.

Brookhaven Police Department

An update to the post reads "**UPDATE!** Shout out to our friends at Gainesville Police Department for this amazing batch of sympathy donuts 🍩 #YallTheRealMVPs #GoodLookingOut #Brotherhood."