RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — This is one lucky baby!

Little J'Aime Brown was born on July 11 -- 7/11, if you follow -- at 7:11 p.m. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces, according to KMOV-TV.

Mother Rachel Langlord and father Johntez Brown welcomed her into the world, and she's doing just fine.

There is no word whether the parents ran to pick up a few lottery tickets -- or free 7-Eleven Slurpees.

