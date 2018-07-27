ELKHART, IN -- It’s something no pet owner would ever want to fathom. Your beloved pet running across a busy road!

In this case, in particular, a busy toll road in Indiana where cars and trucks can reach speeds of up to 80 mph.

Typically, Indiana State Police answer calls on the toll road for crashes or backed up traffic.

However, this day was not your “typical” day.

A "Lady" was weaving in and out of traffic.

According to CBS affiliate WSBT, when Senior Trooper Andrewe Kocsis got the call, he immediately sprang into action.

But this "Lady" wasn't a human, it was a St. Bernard dog named "Lady."

“When the call came out I did run lights and sirens to it because that’s a larger animal and honestly we get crashes all the time just debris in the road let alone animals running in the roadway.”

Lady lives right off the toll road in Indiana.

Her owner usually puts her on a chain in the backyard but on this eventful day, it was clear that Lady had plans of her own.

That plan was to jump the fence and get a little exercise on the toll road!

Kocsis said many people on the busy road stopped to try and help Lady get to safety.

“It warmed up to a couple of people there including myself and we were able to get control of the animal.”

This morning Tpr. Kocsis and I started the day with a little dog wrangling on the Toll Road. “Lady” was safely returned home. Thanks to all the traffic that safely stopped for us to help Lady. #AllInADaysWork #NoDayIsTheSame pic.twitter.com/ny4k2GLyNw — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) July 23, 2018

Thankfully Lady was wearing tags which easily helped located her owner.

Kocis recalls walking back to the fence to meet Lady's owner.

"When we walked back to the fence line she looked very relieved, she was on the phone with SGT. Bohner and she knew we were coming with her."

Officers even made a ramp for Lady to hop the fence back to her home after her brief adventure.

“It was good timing, good luck, clear weather and people who were driving and paying attention because a lot of times this could’ve ended badly. I’ve seen many things up here, I’ve never seen a St. Bernard galloping through the median that was new for me," said Kocsis.

