At least 3 people are killed and 15 are missing in a landslide in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Heavy rains set off a landslide in Guatemala’s capital early Monday sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving three people dead and at least 15 people missing, including 10 minors.

Guatemala's National Disaster Reduction Coordinator confirmed the three dead, including a young girl, in a statement Monday.

The 5-year-old girl was recovered by firefighters partially buried in debris and mud some 3 miles (5 kilometers) down the Naranjo river.

The landslide swept away six homes and the families who lived in them around 2 a.m. Around 5 a.m. the firefighters announced they would start a search.

Landslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season, which extends to November. There are few controls on where people build their homes, especially in poor settlements, putting them at greater risk.