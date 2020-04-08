He was taken to the hospital.

LARGO, Fla. — A Largo police officer was hit by a public bus after trying to get away from a large dog that was running toward him.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 134th Avenue and 121st Street North, where the officer was responding to a lost property call. When he got there, the dog ran from a home and toward the officer in an "aggressive manner," authorities said.

Trying to avoid the dog, the officer stepped into the road and was struck by a Suncoast Transit Authority bus. The officer managed to call for help and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The dog did not bite the officer and was not hurt.

