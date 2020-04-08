LARGO, Fla. — A Largo police officer was hit by a public bus after trying to get away from a large dog that was running toward him.
It happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 134th Avenue and 121st Street North, where the officer was responding to a lost property call. When he got there, the dog ran from a home and toward the officer in an "aggressive manner," authorities said.
Trying to avoid the dog, the officer stepped into the road and was struck by a Suncoast Transit Authority bus. The officer managed to call for help and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
The dog did not bite the officer and was not hurt.
- Isaias weakens to a tropical storm
- 'Not what we were anticipating': Boaters surround SpaceX capsule amid splashdown
- Florida reports another 4,752 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate again below 10 percent
- Deputies: Man on the run after shooting his coworker
- Early voting begins across Tampa Bay this week
- Disney World Splash Mountain boat sinks during ride
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter