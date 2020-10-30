Lil Wayne tweets photo of 'great meeting' with President Trump

He's the latest rapper to show support for the president less than a week before the election.

Rapper Lil Wayne tweeted a photo of himself meeting with President Donald Trump Thursday, giving Trump praise for his handling of criminal justice reform.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne tweeted.

Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to indicate support for the president.

The Platinum Plan, released by Trump in early October, expands on some initiatives from his first term aimed at assisting Black Americans including increasing employment and criminal justice reform.

50 Cent reacted to Lil Wayne's tweet, saying "oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE."

Kanye West has also shown his approval for the president in the past, although West is running for president himself. He failed to make the ballot in most states and is running a mostly write-in campaign.