Walgreens ends limits on children's fever medicines

Walgreens and CVS Health said last month they restricted purchases of some over-the-counter children’s medicines due to supply issues.

WASHINGTON — Walgreens has ended limits it had imposed recently for online purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products.

The drugstore chain said improved supplies allowed it to lift its restriction of six products. The company had placed no limit on in-store purchases.

Last month both Walgreens and CVS Health restricted purchases of some over-the-counter children’s medicines citing supply issues. CVS Health put a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online.

A CVS Health spokeswoman said Tuesday that limits on some children's medicines remain in place. She did not offer a time frame for when it might end.

An unusually fast start to the annual U.S. flu season, plus a spike in other respiratory illnesses, created a surge in demand for fever relievers and other products people can buy without a prescription.

Shortages of medicines like Children’s Tylenol developed, varying around the country and sometimes even within communities.