LINCOLN, Neb. — Police say a uniformed railroad officer shot and killed a man who rammed his truck into a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Nebraska.
Witnesses told investigators that the chaos began around 1 p.m. Tuesday when a man caused a disturbance in the Lincoln fast-food restaurant and was escorted out. The man then got in his truck and drove it backward into the business. No one inside was hurt.
Police say the man got out of his truck and was confronted by the BNSF officer, who fired his gun after being threatened with a weapon. Police did not describe the weapon, but witnesses told the Lincoln Journal Star that the man had a stun gun.
Police say officers arrived to find the BNSF officer performing CPR on the man, who later died.
DOWNLOAD THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com
- Former Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Found Guilty Of Child Abuse, DWI, and Reckless Driving
- ‘He Was Beaten, Hogtied Like An Animal,’ Bobby Harvey's Family Wants Justice After His Controversial Arrest
- Arkansas doctor arrested for prescribing more than 1 million opioid pills, 16 gallons of 'sizzurp'
- Veteran Rescues Dog From Animal Shelter and 3 Years Later, His Four-Legged Best Friend Saves Him During a Fire
- Soldier just home from deployment was bound and fatally shot in his home
- Invasive species confirmed: Northern snakehead seen in Georgia