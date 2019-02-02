Saturday evening marks the 9th Annual NFL Honors, when every major award from the 2018 season -- from MVP to Coach of the Year -- will be announced!
Will second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes finally secure the MVP honors he seemingly had locked up by mid-season? Which player's community service will be championed with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?
Retired Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers is one of the nominees for the Walter Payton Award.
RELATED: Final Sack: Panthers Julius Peppers Retires From NFL After 17 Seasons
Steve Harvey will host this year's annual awards ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIII.
Here's a look at some of the most notable awards that will be issued at the 2019 NFL Honors:
AP Most Valuable Player
AP Coach of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year
NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year
FedEx Air Player of the Year
FedEx Ground Player of the Year
Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year
Salute to Service Award
Unstoppable Performance of the Year
Deacon Jones Award
Art Rooney Scholarship Award
Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year