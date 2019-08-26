President Donald Trump says his private golf resort near Miami is the likely venue for next year's Group of Seven summit. He says no decision has been made, but claims no other venue under consideration matches what his resort — Trump National Doral — can offer.

"We think we’re going to have a very successful one and we can learn from what took place here, because I think they did a really great job," he said in France on the sideline of this year's gathering, according to NBC.

"It's one of the biggest airports, takes planes from everywhere. Sometimes you have hours and hours of driving to get to certain locations," he said.

This year's G-7 summit is ending Monday in France and the U.S. is hosting the 2020 gathering of the seven nations.

Trump says the property, which is just minutes from the Miami airport, has a lot of acreage and properties that would allow delegations from each G-7 country to have its own building.