ST GEORGE'S CHAPEL (WFMY News 2)-- It was the most anticipated wedding of the year: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Mobile users click here

Harry and his brother and Best Man Prince William greeted cheering fans in Windsor on Friday, and Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, had tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle arrives at Windsor Castle.

The bride walks down the aisle.

Prince Harry lifts Meghan Markle's veil.

Prince Harry puts the ring on it!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said "I will," as the Anglican wedding service puts it, and are blessed and married, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

NEWS ENTERTAINMENT: All Things Royal Wedding

PHOTOS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

LIVE | Royal wedding live updates: Minute by minute from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day

Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday that Prince Charles will walk Markle down the aisle, at least part of the way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be a ceremony that both abides by and breaks tradition. It will be officiated by Rev. David Conner, the dean of Windsor, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, along with American Episcopalian Bishop Michael Curry -- whose style is unlikely to have been seen before at a royal wedding.

Curry is the first African-American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. CBS News' Mark Phillips spoke to Welby and Curry about the big day, and asked Curry what it means to him to be at "mama's house."

© 2018 WFMY