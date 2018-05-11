Several dozen underperforming Lowe's Home Improvement stores across the United States and Canada will be closing, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company announced early Monday morning.

Among the 20 U.S. stores closing down throughout the country, three stores in both Missouri and Illinois will close down by the end of the company's 2018 fiscal year on February 1, 2019.

The other 17 U.S. store closures vary from locations in Alabama, California, Massachusetts and New York, among others, the company said. There were no stores closing in the Carolinas according to a list on the company's website.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Lowe's added that, despite the closures, associates currently employed at those locations will be transitioned to "similar roles" at nearby stores, if available.

In addition to the 20 U.S. closures, Lowe's will also close 31 Canadian stores.

