A man is dead and a female victim wounded after multiple gunshots were fired Monday evening inside a New Orleans area Walmart, police said.

A man walked into the Gentilly Walmart and fired multiple rounds hitting two victims and killing one, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said. There were hundreds of customers there at the time.

Witnesses tell WWLTV they heard five or six shots.

One victim, a Walmart employee, was shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital where he later died, the second victim was shot in the foot and is in stable condition, the police chief said during a press conference Monday evening.

In a press release sent to local news outlets after the press conference, an NOPD spokesperson said the victim died at the scene.

The shooter tried to escape, but the officer providing security there was able to stop him.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a police officer providing security at the Gentilly Walmart called for assistance but by the time help had arrived, the police officer had the suspect in custody.

During a press conference Monday evening, the police chief commended the police officer's bravery.

"He immediately approached and apprehended this individual and took him into custody, which may have saved many other lives within this business," the police chief said.

Police have detained the shooter and said he'd be taken to police headquarters for investigation. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said the shooting was unfortunate.

"This is a very brazen incident," the police chief said. "You see an individual walk into a business this time of the evening — with hundreds of customers inside this business — armed with a weapon and willing to cause someone harm."

During the press conference, Police said they did not know if the shooter chose his victims at random or if there was a relationship between the victims and the shooter.

The Walmart location where the shooting happened is at the intersection of Louisa Drive and Chef Mentuer Highway. A spokesman with Walmart sent WWLTV a comment on the shooting.

“The loss of our associate is deeply saddening and our hearts go out to their loved ones. We are grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement and will do everything we can to support our associates in the wake of this tragedy. We will continue to assist law enforcement during their investigation.”

