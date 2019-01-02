NEW JERSEY-- A New Jersey man is facing fraud charges after surveillance video captured him appearing to fake a "slip and fall" at his former workplace.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office released the footage of Alexander Goldinsky dumping a cup of ice onto the floor of his workplace break room. After dumping the ice and then throwing the cup in the trash, the 57-year-old turns and walks over to an ice cube, steps on it and "falls" to the floor. He laid flat on his back and waited to be discovered, CBS New York reports.

Goldinsky, a resident of Randolph, New Jersey, was arrested on January 15. Prosecutors charged him with insurance fraud and theft by deception, saying the fall was no accident, according to CBS New York. The incident happened last year at an unnamed company in Woodbridge, New Jersey, where Goldinsky worked as an independent contractor.

CBS New York spoke with Goldinsky after his arrest. He was released with a summons until he faces a judge in February. "Yes, I was brought to the police department," he told CBS New York. "I didn't do it, it was a mistake."

Investigators say the footage speaks for itself. After the incident, Goldinsky filed a claim for an ambulance and treatment at the hospital for the injuries he claims he sustained.

Prosecutors said this is still an active investigation, and they are asking anyone with information to call them. The prosecution of insurance fraud is part of a statewide crackdown by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, officials said, according to CBS New York.