SUWANEE, Ga. — A man police say was experiencing a medical emergency when he collided head-on with a teen driver, killing her, is now facing a felony vehicular homicide charge because police say he shouldn't have been driving.

Sean David Taylor, 47, faces three other misdemeanor charges in the Nov. 10 death of 16-year-old Samarah Masih in Suwanee.

RELATED: 16-year-old killed after pickup truck swerves head-on into their car identified

That afternoon Taylor swerved into the private drive of an apartment complex, hitting several vehicles and Masih's Nissan Pathfinder as she sat waiting to exit the complex.

After an investigation, Suwanee Police said that "due to Taylor's previous medical history and other recent events he should not have been driving."

Suwanee Police Department

Authorities have yet to disclose the details of the medical emergency.

He was arrested and is now at Gwinnett County Jail, police said.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Held Hostage in Hell House | How a woman's nightmare exposed an unregulated industry making money off drug addicts

'Sick & Twisted': EMS dark humor page exposed