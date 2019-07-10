WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deandre Somerville overslept on his first day of jury duty in August, and Florida Circuit Civil Judge John Kastrenakes did not take it lightly.

According to WPTV, Kastrenakes was upset because Somerville's tardiness delayed a trial by 45 minutes, and Somerville did not call to report he wouldn't be there.

Somerville told the station that he overslept, then missed his ride, so he went to work. But, being a no-call-no-show for jury duty turned out to be a huge mistake.

"After going through that, my life will never be the same again," Somerville, told WPTV.

A few days after he missed court, he was subpoenaed for his absence, and the judge had more than just strong words for him. He also had a harsh punishment.

According to Buzzfeed, the judge told Somerville, "You're intentional, willful failure to follow the orders of the court is a serious matter," and likened the importance of jury duty to military service.

He was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail, one year of probation, a $223 fine and ordered to serve 150 hours of community service.

Somerville, who had no prior criminal record told Buzfeed, "For me it was like, dang, it was the first time I go to a courtroom and the second time I show up I get jail time," he said. "I feel like the punishment could have been probation or community service. Why did you have to throw me in jail? Because you assumed I was one way? It's easy to throw someone in jail versus spending the time to really see someone and asking them how they work."

On Monday, Somerville went before the court again and apologized. Judge Kastrenakes cut his year of probation down to three months, according to CNN. He also reduced Somerville's community service to 30 hours with part of that including giving once-a-week talks at the courthouse for 10 minutes each on the importance of jury duty.

