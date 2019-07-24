CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 32-year-old man who was struck by lightning Sunday on Clearwater Beach has died, officials said.

Garry L. Perks of New Port Richey went into cardiac arrest after the lightning strike behind Frenchy's Rockaway Grill.

Perks was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.

Seven other people were injured by the same bolt. One other patient went to Tampa General Hospital with burns, and three additional people refused to be transported.

