BEMIDJI, Minn. - A photo of a mama duck with a whopping 76 ducklings is making the rounds on the internet, garnering a similar response from those who view it: "How is that even possible?"

Bemidji wildlife photographer Brent Cizek snapped a series of photos of the incredible squad earlier this summer, as they made their rounds across Lake Bemidji.

Then last week, Cizek followed up with the group and saw the common merganser had added to her crew, bringing her total up to 76 chicks.

But how does that even happen?

DNR area supervisor Dave Rave said it can actually be quite common to see large groupings of ducklings, although 76 is a pretty high number.

And no, they are not all hers.

Mamas of this species can lay up to a dozen or so eggs at a time but they don't always incubate only their eggs.

He said these mamas will often put a few eggs with another nest to spread out their offspring, in case their nest is threatened.

Still, while she didn't lay all those eggs, it's very likely she's caring for all 76. More mature females, who may be more experienced at raising these babies, will likely be tasked with their care, Rave said.

