ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man fell into a silo at Cactus Family Farms early Thursday.

According to law enforcement, people were working and a man was engulfed by the silo sometime between 9 and 10 a.m.

There is one man confirmed by law enforcement to be inside, alive.

Axis/WLTX

There have been no reports as to any injuries.

At least five departments are working together on special tactics and rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.